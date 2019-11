It was the movie that had audiences jumping made right here in the Valley. Back in 2015 The Gallows scared up 43 million dollars on just a 100-thousand dollar budget. And now the team behind the horror film is back at it again.



Joining us now to let us know when and where you can watch The Gallows Act II we welcome the guys who wrote and directed it Chris Lofing and Travis Cluff both Co-Founders of Tremendum Pictures.