The Fresno County Historical Society kicked off a new fiscal year just after its annual gala. This year’s event followed a 1940s USO theme, “Stars, Stripes, and Swing.”

Fresno County Historical Society President Elizabeth Laval joined the show to talk about how the money raised from the gala helps them do the important work of preserving Fresno County History.

This month Laval shared a little on Fresno’s parades throughout history.