The Big Tell: The James B. McClatchy Foundation is passionate about storytelling

Each spring, the Central Valley Community Foundation invites valley filmmakers of every experience level to submit their big idea for a documentary film about a lesser-known or undiscovered Central Valley story.

A panel of judges carefully selects ten ideas, and the ten winning filmmakers receive a $5,000 grant to create their films. The films are then showcased as part of The Big Tell.

This year’s stories come from all corners of the Central Valley and none of this would be possible without the generous support of the James B McClatchy Foundation, born out of a thirst for local journalism, now fostering the tradition of storytelling.

The Big Tell is airing on Saturday, Nov. 27 at 8:00 pm on KSEE24.