Test out your bidding skills at Freeway Enterprise Merchandise & Auction house in Lemoore

Freeway Enterprises Merchandise & Auction is an auction house in Lemoore that is family owned and run business where members of the community can bid and purchase a variety of items at an affordable price.

CVT got to meet with owner and auctioneer of Freeway Enterprises, Nic Picard, to talk about estate sales and how the auction house handles them.

All bidding at the auctions starts at only $2.50 and auctions open on Wednesday and close on Saturday morning at 9:00 a.m.

Head over to the Freeway Enterprises website to test out your bidding skills.