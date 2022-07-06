YourCentralValley.com
Please enter a search term.
by: Emily Erwin
Posted: Jul 6, 2022 / 04:08 PM PDT
Updated: Jul 6, 2022 / 04:08 PM PDT
The State Center Community College District is looking for part-time faculty and classified staff.
Thursday, July 7, 20224:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m.1171 Fulton St Fresno, CA 93721(relaxed parking in garage located at 11 0 Broadway Plaza)
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now
Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.
Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com