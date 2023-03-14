Changes in the weather can cause a change in our immunity, but Watson’s Health Foods in Visalia can help boost immunity this spring.

This historic health hub is home to a health food store, a market, and a veggie garden.

The market called “Eat Well Market” has everything from organic and whole grain cereals, bread, pasta, and side dishes to organic grains, flour, cookies and crackers, gluten-free items, local raw milk, local goat milk, and local honey.

Watson’s Health Foods

617 W. Main Street in Visalia CA

559-732-3866

Hours: M-Th 9am – 6pm, F 9am – 5pm