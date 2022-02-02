Save the wine until the last drop with this beautiful decanter

If you’re practicing wine moderation as The Wine Doctor suggests, then you need the Savino Wine Saving Carafe

The Savino Wine Saving Carafe is an effective, easy-to-use, and durable wine preservation decanter that is both sleek and elegant to keep wine rich and flavorful for V-Day dates, dinners, and celebrations at home this year!

The Savino Wine Saving Carafe is the latest innovation in the world of wine. With its elegant aesthetics, Savino is designed to maintain fresh wine for up to a week and features an innovative float that automatically seals users’ wine, preventing oxidation. Unlike other wine preservation solutions on the market, Savino does not try to control the environment of an opened bottle of wine. Its patented technology eliminates the need for pumps, gasses, and corks. It creates a new, beautiful environment designed to preserve and serve wine. Simply pour wine into the beautiful glass decanter (up to 750ml), insert the air stopper, and replace the lid to save wine. It is dishwasher safe, 10.5 inches tall for a perfect fridge fit, weighs 2.5 pounds, and holds a standard 750ml bottle of red or white wine.