Sante Health and the Fresno Mission partner for a good cause

Sante Health Systems is a local health care provider with more than 1,200 physicians and nurse practitioners. Its foundation, Sante Health Foundation, has partnered with the Fresno Mission for a coat, blanket, and sock drive.
The drive runs from Dec. 1 to Dec. 14 and they’re asking for gently used or new coats, blankets, and socks to help benefit the Fresno Mission.
Donations can be dropped off between 8:00 am and 5:00 pm at two Sante Health locations:
- 7370 N Palm Ave, Suite 101, Fresno, CA 93711
- 1180 E. Shaw Ave, Suite 101, Fresno, CA 93710
