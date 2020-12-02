Sante Health and the Fresno Mission partner for a good cause

Central Valley Today
Posted: / Updated:

Sante Health Systems is a local health care provider with more than 1,200 physicians and nurse practitioners. Its foundation, Sante Health Foundation, has partnered with the Fresno Mission for a coat, blanket, and sock drive.

Sante Health Foundation coat, blanket, and sock drive benefitting the Feresno Mission

The drive runs from Dec. 1 to Dec. 14 and they’re asking for gently used or new coats, blankets, and socks to help benefit the Fresno Mission.

Donations can be dropped off between 8:00 am and 5:00 pm at two Sante Health locations:

  • 7370 N Palm Ave, Suite 101, Fresno, CA 93711
  • 1180 E. Shaw Ave, Suite 101, Fresno, CA 93710

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com