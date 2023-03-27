Tommy is a 3-month-old chihuahua mix.

He is very playful, is a goofball, and loves meeting people. He would do well in any home.

His adoption fee is $200 and includes his neutering, up-to-date vaccines, microchip ID, and one free dog training consultation.

This is also the final week of Pennies for Pets and Valley Animal Center still has about $20,000 left in matching funds. To donate online, go to valleyanimal.org.

All the money raised will Valley Animal Center to continue its work as a leading no-kill animal shelter for the Central Valley.