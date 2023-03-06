Mama June was adopted on February 15 but returned because the adopter’s situation changed. She’s been back in the care of the Valley Animal Center since February 23 and continues searching for her “forever” home.

Mama June is a 2-year-old chihuahua, a total sweetheart, and would love to be someone’s loyal lap dog. Her adoption fee is $180 and includes spaying, up-to-date vaccines, microchip ID, and well as one free dog training consultation with our dog trainer.

The valley Animal Center Pennies for Pets fundraising campaign has started off very slowly. They have raised about $585 online. We do have exciting news, however! Donations made all of March will be matched up to $46,000 now. Before only $20,000 were being matched and only March 1-12.

Donations can be made online at valleyanimal.org.