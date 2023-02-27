Kiwi (animal ID: 24534)! Kiwi is 2.5 years old and has been in the care of Valley Animal Center since March 2021.

He has been on several antibiotic treatments for his URI but continues to have symptoms, which are usually mild.

Valley Animal Center is looking for a home where he will be the only cat, or with his best bud, Papas Fritas who is also available for adoption.

Kiwi loves to play and enjoys snuggling and taking long naps. His adoption fee has been reduced to $50 and includes neutering, up-to-date vaccines, and a microchip ID.

Valley Animal Center has a few other long-term cats whose adoption fees have also been reduced. To view the other cats with reduced adoption fees, anyone interested can head to ValleyAnimal.org.