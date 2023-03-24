YourCentralValley.com
Please enter a search term.
by: Emily Erwin
Posted: Mar 24, 2023 / 04:11 PM PDT
Updated: Mar 24, 2023 / 04:11 PM PDT
March is Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month and Dr. Abdul Haseeb from cCARE joined the show with information no who’s at risk and what screening options are available.
cCARE
Main : (559) 326-1222
New Patients: (559) 326-1905
cCare.com
Magnet fishing is easy to do, requires very little gear and can yield exciting and unexpected results. All you need is a body of water and the right equipment.
Pregnancy support bands, also known as maternity belts, can provide support while you’re working, running errands or exercising.
Dr. Jart is a Korean skin care brand offering a wide range of products, including masks, moisturizers, serums and cleansers.
Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.
Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com