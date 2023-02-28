Bleeding Disorders, like hemophilia, affect more than three million Americans. Plasma from human blood is often used for treatment.

Plasma is used to treat more than 300 rare and life-threatening diseases. It can only be sourced from humans, but the Covid-19 pandemic created a plasma shortage.

Amber Federizo, a family nurse practitioner and Octapharma educator specializing in hematology, and Kaitlin Bartholomew, a mom to TWO sons living with severe Hemophilia joined the show to talk about the need for plasma donations.