Leave the Christmas decor to the pros with professional Christmas light designers

LC Kaylor is Fresno’s local Christmas light designer. He and his team at Christmas Decor can design and install the best light display on your block.

See some of their best work this year at the Frost Fest in Porterville, Dec. 17th through Jan. 1.

Founded in 1986 by Blake Smith, Christmas Decor has become the leading holiday decorating brand in the U.S. and Canada. Originally created as an off-season supplement to the landscaping business, the Texas-based franchise now brings holiday cheer to over 300 communities across North America, ultimately creating jobs for 3,000-plus seasonal workers that might otherwise be unemployed. Backed by a strong business model and double-digit revenue increase year-over-year for the last 11 years, Christmas Decor is looking to grow in markets across the U.S. and Canada. For more information on Christmas Decor, please visit https://www.christmasdecor.net/franchise/.