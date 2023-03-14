Bleeding Disorders, like hemophilia, affect more than three million Americans and plasma from human blood is often used for treatment. Plasma is used to treat more than 300 rare and life-threatening diseases. It can only be sourced from humans, and the Covid-19 pandemic created a plasma shortage.

In observance of Bleeding Disorders Awareness Month, Amber Federizo, a family nurse practitioner and Octapharma educator specializing in hematology, and Kaitlin Bartholomew, a mom to two sons living with severe Hemophilia A, joined the show from the Octapharma Plasma headquarters in Charlotte, NC.