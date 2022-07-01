The Firework extravaganza is taking place at Chukchansi Park this fourth of July while the Fresno Grizzlies take on the San Jose Giants.

Food trucks, water slides, specialty food items, specialty drinks, and more can be expected this Monday.

Derek Franks, the President of the Fresno Grizzlies, tells us it’s the “Biggest fireworks show in the Valley.”

You can buy tickets here or at Chukchansi Park Ticket Office.

Jazzmine Young, Program Manager of the Downtown Fresno Partnership gives us all the details about the block party happening right outside.

The Brewery District will be hosting a block party on Fulton Street, in between Inyo and Mono.

There will be food trucks by local favorites like Where’s the Food, The Dog Shack, Rolling Donut, Tacos Las Salsas and many more.

Volunteers are needed! You can volunteer your time and have access to your own VIP area.

You can sign up here.