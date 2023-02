You might recognize his name, but Henry Ellard Jr.’s art and fashion sense are all his own. h

After the pandemic, Ellard Jr. left New York and his career in fashion to create an art space just for kids in his hometown of Fresno.

Ellard already has several community partners allowing him to open up his Downtown Fresno gallery to underserved kids hosting free art expression sessions.

Visit BaptistesWorld.com to learn more.