Happy World Wildlife Day!

Every year World Wildlife Day is celebrated on March 3 to celebrate the world’s wild animals and plants.  

Ron Guill and his son Cody Guill have been spreading awareness about wildlife since Cody was just a boy with Reptile Ron’s Animal Presentations.  

After the onset of the pandemic, the father son duo took their hand-on presentations virtual. While they’re both itching to get their animals back in front of people, kids and adults alike are still learning about these amazing creatures with Reptile Ron’s virtual presentations.  

