Give the gift of self-care this holiday season with The Spa at Fig Garden

The Spa at Fig Garden has been providing unique spa experiences in Fresno for nearly 30 years.

This year has been extremely hard for all salons and spas, but they are still a great option for everyone on your holiday list this year.

The Spa at Fig Garden has gift cards and personalized gift boxes with self-care goodies like candles, baths bombs, nail polish and so much more.

Watch the video above to find out everything they have to offer this holiday season.