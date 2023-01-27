YourCentralValley.com
Posted: Jan 27, 2023 / 02:13 PM PST
Updated: Jan 30, 2023 / 04:30 PM PST
Located on Blackstone and Barstow, G Wireless can fix anything from cracked screens to water damage on smartwatches to laptops.
G Wireless also buys back and sells gently used devices.
G Wireless
5351 N. Blackstone Ave, Fresno
(559) 554-5207
gwirelessfresno.com
