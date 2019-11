But first you’ve probably seen the stories in the news that more and more kids are vaping. the CDC says more than 3 and a half million young people are using some kind of e-cigarette in 2018. Health experts say some users aren’t even out of Elementary School.



So that’s why a local district is doing their part to curb this crisis. Let’s now bring Jane Banks the Director of Health Services for the Fresno Unified School District.