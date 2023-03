The Fresno County Libraries are hosting a Prom Pop-Up Shop so every student can look their best at Prom.

“We know prom is expensive and not every student can afford to get a new suit or dress,” Librarian Brittany Nimon said.

Fresno County Libraries are collecting gently used prom dresses and other dress clothing items at any county branch between March 6 and March 12.

Students will get the chance to shop the pop-up shop on ______