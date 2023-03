Riley’s Brew Pub in Clovis will celebrate the “luck o’ the Irish” this Friday with a St. Patrick’s Day celebration.

Celebrators can enjoy traditional corned beef and cabbage, green beer, and bagpipers. Everything begins at 6:00 pm on St. Patricks Day, Friday, March 17.

Riley’s Brew Pub is located at 2674 Owens Mountain Pkwy in Clovis.