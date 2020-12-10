Echo in the Valley is echoing the missions of local charities right here in the Central Valley

Non-profit organizations haven’t been spared by the pandemic. Many haven’t been able to fundraise since the shutdowns started in March.

So, Bryan Hunt, a 12-year member of the Saint Agnes Men’s Club, thought there had to be a way to take care of the organizations that take care of the community. Hunt created his own non-profit echoing the same missions of local charities.

Echo in the Valley started out as a way for Hunt to host safe fundraising events without the liabilities the Saint Agnes Foundation had. It now focuses on fundraising for a few other local charities as well. Any money they raise will go back to the charities that aren’t able to fundraise right now.

Coming up on April, 26, 2020, Echo in the Valley will host Front Line Worker Relief Gold Tournament at Sunnyside Country Club.

There are sponsorship opportunities and spots foursomes and individuals.

Sign up at EchointheValley.org \