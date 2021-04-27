Dr. Rais Vohra honored by colleagues as “Healthcare Hero”

FRESNO, California (KSEE) — Dr. Rais Vohra was honored as “Healthcare Hero” on Monday.

Vohra’s colleagues credit him as being a steadfast leader throughout the past year. As Interim Health Officer for the Fresno County Department of Public Health, he has been tasked with keeping the medical community and the public up to date with the latest information in regard to the COVID-19 pandemic and vaccination efforts.

“That’s so amazing,” Vohra said. “I don’t even know how to express the amount of joy and gratitude that I have at this moment knowing that so many people that I’ve looked upon as mentors and as my own heroes have taken a moment out to share their reflections about our work together and to just to honor me in this way.”

“I am truly speechless,” said Vohra.