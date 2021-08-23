College dorm room essentials

College students are back on campus and Fresno State kids started their first day of classes today! So, we’ve got some dorm-room essentials every college student needs to have a great school year.

Honeydew Pillow

Getting a good night’s rest is SO important for college students so they can perform their best in the classroom. Help support your college student’s sleep cycle with the Scrumptious Side Sleeper Pillow from Honeydew Sleep! This pillow has been meticulously crafted to help you get a better night’s sleep. Honeydew Sleep’s products are designed to support a side sleeper’s spinal alignment and to reduce strain on your upper body. It even has a copper-infused foam fill that has naturally antibacterial properties and keeps pillows fresh and cool night after night. This is seriously the best pillow EVER!

Goodmylk Co.

College kids LOVE coffee, but instead of buying the sugary, dairy creamer, get a creamer that not only tastes good but is good for you with Goodmylk Co.! This plant-based non-dairy brand is changing industry standards and raising the bar on what we should expect from our superfoods. Boosted with Reishi, Lin’s Mane, Astragalus, and more this creamer will help boost focus, clarity, energy, and longevity helping your student perform their best in the classroom!

Dr. Plotka’s Mouth Watchers Tooth Brushes

Upgrade your college student’s toothbrush this year to ensure their teeth and gums stay healthy and happy with Dr. Plotka’s! Dr. Plotka’s unique toothbrushes have silver-infused bristles that naturally eliminate 99% of bacteria, viruses, and fungi on your toothbrush within 6 hours after use. Each brush is crafted with a layer of long, soft yet sturdy flossing bristles that are 10x thinner than your standard brush and even reach deep into crevices and between teeth where no ordinary toothbrush can go. They also have kid & travel-sized toothbrushes.

The Headache Hat

Staring at a computer screen or textbook all day can definitely leave your college student with a throbbing headache. Help them relieve those savage aches with the Headache Hat Wearable Ice Pack. Designed by a migraine sufferer, the Headache Hat features a patented flexible wrap design that can be positioned in just the right spot to target your pain. Wrap it around your eyes for a cool touch on your temples, wear it like a hat while you get pressing chores done, or even wrap it around sore muscles or injuries to combat inflammation.

Malicious Women Candles and Incents

Between the small spaces and laundry and cup-of-noodles, the college dorm room is bound to smell a little funky. Attack those dorm smells with malicious women candles, room sprays, diffusers, & more. Malicious women co. Creates beautifully scented products that are a must-have for every dorm dweller. Each of their tongue-in-cheek products is infused with irresistible scents with audacious names that will make you smile (or laugh!). For example, “diffuse the drama” with this lemon drop martini diffuser. In honor of the founder’s dear friend who lost her battle with depression, a portion of the proceeds from every item sold supports the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention.

