After many months away Central Valley Today is back. The community-driven lifestyle show has a new look and a new host, but the same passion for Central Valley life. Meet Central Valley Today’s Host, Emily Erwin.

Emily is a Central Valley girl. She was raised in Clovis and graduated from Clovis East in 2007. Emily has lived all over California but is thrilled to be back home.

Mayor Lee Brand joined Emily on the show to welcome her back and chat about all the great things Fresno and the Central Valley has to offer.