Celebrating The Caregiver is a conference for caregivers, family, friends, and professionals to learn about services offered in our community for loved ones.

This year’s conference will cover veterans, fall prevention, caregiver techniques, hospital discharge tips and so much more.

This conference is free. Breakfast and lunch will be also offered at no cost.

A vendor fair with several resources will be available for you to ask questions and find out what our community has to offer.

Contact Tish Davis at tdavis@auspicehomecare.com or (559) 708-7951