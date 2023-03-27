Dating back to 2008, International Whiskey Day is March 27 and was initially celebrated to honor the late whiskey and beer writer, Michael James Jackson.

Today Five-Nine Whiskey celebrates this day to honor the spirit and the craft that goes into making it.

Five-Nine Whiskey is a straight Kentucky bourbon and recently announced its national expansion, coming to California in May 2023.

Co-Founder Rick Tremblay joined the show to make a Whistle Bit, a whiskey cocktail perfect for back-porch sipping with friends on International Whiskey Day.