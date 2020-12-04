Castle Air Museum is finding ways to keep aviation history alive during the pandemic

As the pandemic threatens to shutter businesses of all kinds, museums all across the state are facing uncertainty. Many of them rely almost entirely on event fundraising and ticket sales to stay open.

In Atwater, the Castle Air Museum is no different. Castle Air Museum CEO Joe Pruzzo said they had to cancel their biggest event, but they’re fortunate enough to have a very unique set up with many exhibits outside.

Watch the video above to find out how you can keep a piece of aviation history alive at the Castle Air Museum.