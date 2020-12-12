Caglia Environmental is hiring

Caglia Environmental has a rich history here in the Central Valley.  

They’re a diverse company with competitive pay, excellent benefits and they have openings right now.  

Caglia Environmental is having a job fair at their Red Rock location, at 21739 Road 19, Chowchilla, CA. The job fair is Saturday, Dec. 12 from 10:00 am to 2:00 pm. Due to the current COVID-19 health crisis, face masks are required and everyone is encouraged to maintain a healthy social distance from others.  

