Cafe Oxaca is busy making Rosca de Reyes cakes for Three Kings Day

Jan. 6 is Three Kings Day. Cafe Oaxaca in Clovis has been busy making Rosca de Reyes cakes.

Latino communities celebrate Three Kings Day, which commemorates the “wise men” visiting the nativity scene, with the colorful cakes.

The Rosca de Reyes cake represents the journey of the wise men to find the baby Jesus.

The bread has a baby figurine baked inside. Tradition holds that whoever finds the baby in their piece hosts a party on Feb. 2.