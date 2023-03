BJ’s is rolling out a brand-new, limited-time Pizookie® that is a fresh take on a nostalgic classic: the Banana Split Pizookie®!

It’s made with a rich chocolate cookie with chunks of Ghirardelli® chocolate and, baked-in banana slices, and topped with rich vanilla bean ice cream, whipped cream, crunchy candied pecans, caramel drizzle and, of course, a cherry on top!