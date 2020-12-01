Baz Allergy, Asthma and Sinus Center on allergies and COVID19

The Central Valley has some of the most challenging air qualities in the country, so it can be hard to tell if symptoms are just allergies or something worse.
Dr. Angela Sabry, from Baz Allergy, talks to Central Valley Today about how to tell the difference between allergies and Coronavirus and how to boost our immune systems during the COVID19 pandemic.
