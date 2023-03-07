According to a 2021 survey from the American Survey Center, the “Friendship Recession” is affecting 15% of men and 10% or women in America.

The American Survey Center described the “Friendship Recession” as a phenomenon among adults who report lacking close friendships.

Florence Ann Romano, Personal Growth Strategist, and Author of “Build Your Village: A Guide to Finding Joy and Community in Every Stage of Life” joined the show with strategies for building healthy, supportive villages and putting an end to the friendship recession.