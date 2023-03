The Fig Garden Woman’s Club is hosting its 48th Annual Vintage & Antique Sale this Friday, Saturday and Sunday at the Fig Garden Woman’s Club historic clubhouse on Van Ness in Old Fig Garden, at 4550 N. Van Ness Blvd.

Dozens of vendors will display and sell antique jewelry, art, housewares, collectibles, and furniture.

Three-day passes include decorating, feng shui, and afternoon tea etiquette classes. Tickets are available at the door. The club is asking for a $5 donation for three-day passes.