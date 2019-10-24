Local mom Jody Hudson is on a mission to bring awareness to Lyme disease after losing her 22 year old daughter Alex to it. Now she’s educating the public and raising funds to fight the tick borne illness that is so often mis-diagnosed. Last week she partnered with Macy’s to put on fashion show benefit and this week she’s letting us know how she’s getting help from the state capitol.



So let’s welcome back Jody Hudson CEO and Founder of Alex Hudson Lyme Foundation. And Valley Assemblyman Jim Patterson.