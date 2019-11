It’s a festival all about tarantulas that provides creepy crawly fun for the entire family plus raising awareness about the commonly misunderstood species.



Joining us today to talk about the 22nd Annual Coarsegold Tarantula Awareness Festival is Diane l Boland Owner of the Coarsegold Historic Village and the Founder of the festival, along with Laura Young President Elect of the Coarsegold Chamber of Commerce.