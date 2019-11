The 100th Annual Veterans Day Parade’s mission is to honor the brave men and women who have stepped up and taken the oath to defend our country and our freedom with their lives. It’s to honor those who have served, those who currently serve and inspire future generations to serve.

Joining us today to talk about the upcoming parade is Cruz Cuellar , VP of the Fresno Veterans Day Parade, Larry Duba, Assistant Parade Coordinator, and Gordon Scott, WWII Veteran.