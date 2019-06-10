local business.
local economy.
local roots.
Local business is the heart and soul of our community. They keep our economy strong, and our community unique. They help provide jobs and outlets for local producers, ensuring a diverse and colorful community. Central Valley Local provides a guide to these Local Businesses. Help keep our Local business strong.
Choose a business below for more information.
We take students out of the classroom and into the salon for a hands-on, interactive experience led by expert stylists who love what they do – which is bringing out the best in you!
Allard’s Art is a local, family-owned store selling Art & Drafting Supplies and Equipment, Custom Picture Framing, Fine Writing Instruments, Science Fair & Presentation Supplies, Sign Supplies, Children’s Art Supplies, Art “How to” & Coloring Books, and so much more!