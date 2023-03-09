Central California’s Remarkable Women for 2023

Amy Gaylan Fresno A woman from Fresno who has a lot of love to give, Amy Gaylan has opened her home and her heart to foster children to change the dynamics of which way their life could go. Read More… Winner to be revealed… Somewhere in Central California This is where we’ll detail how this winner stands out in her community. Read More… Winner to be revealed… Somewhere in Central California This is where we’ll detail how this winner stands out in her community. Read More… Winner to be revealed… Somewhere in Central California This is where we’ll detail how this winner stands out in her community. Read More…

KSEE24 wants to recognize the great contributions women have made to our nation and local communities. Remarkable Women is part of a nationwide Nexstar Media initiative to honor the influence that women have had on public policy, social progress and the quality of life.

Throughout Women’s History Month, KSEE24 will highlight four local women who inspire, lead and forge the way for other women. It’s not just about one day or one month — it’s about what they do, day-in and day-out.

One woman will be named Central California’s Woman of the Year and win a $1,000 donation to her charity of choice! From the more than 100 local winners, one woman will be selected and named Nexstar Media Group’s Woman of the Year!

