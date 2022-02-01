Wrongful death lawsuit filed by family of man who died in Fresno Mobile Home park

FRESNO, California. (KGPE) – The family of the man who died in a Fresno Mobile Home Park fire last year has filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the park’s owner, the City of Fresno, the Fresno County, and the state.

Eyewitness News was there the night 56-year-old Ronald Richardson lost his life at Trails End Mobile Home Park in north Fresno. That night our station uncovered the suspended operating permit that was issued months prior.

Richard’s family and the woman saved by Richardson from the inferno that night have now filed a wrongful death lawsuit in Fresno County Superior Court. They claim that the city, county, and park owner failed to shut down the hazardous park and that Richardson’s death could have been prevented.

“What we considered a big failure for all the various agencies, including the mobile home park, to do what was needed to prevent this from happening,” said lawyer Shane Hapuarachy, who represents the Richardson family. “Because this is absolutely a preventable tragedy.”

On April 29th, 2021, two mobile homes burst into flames at the Trails End Mobile Home Park near Sierra and Blackstone.

Susan Dahlstrom was in one of the trailers. She said Ronald Richardson saved her life but never was able to escape the inferno himself.

“He saved everyone’s life but his own,” said Dahlstrom.

Eyewitness News began to investigate and discovered there had been several fires in the last year, and the park’s permit was suspended due to unsanitary conditions several months prior to the deadly fire.

Now, almost a year later, Richardson’s parents, son, and Dahlstrom have filed a wrongful death lawsuit that claims Richardson’s death could have been prevented.

“I want everyone to know how bad things were here and how dangerous it is,” said Ronald Richardson’s mother Susan. “We don’t need anyone else dying.”

The court documents accuse the park’s owner, the City of Fresno, Fresno County, and the state of being aware of hazards at the park but not doing anything to fix them. The documents cite complaints that date back to February 2017 in regards to trash, rubbish, and fire hazards.

The documents said the complaints kept coming in 2019 and 2020, and on January 21, 2021, the state suspended the park’s permit to operate indefinitely but, again, court documents said nothing was done.

“The real purpose behind the lawsuit is to get some answers for my clients in terms of why this park wasn’t shut down and who dropped the ball,” said Hapuarachy. “And hopefully, preventing this type of thing from ever happening again.”

In June, just months after Richardson’s death another fire caused by an electrical hazard destroyed three trailers at the park. Our investigation pushed the city to take over the jurisdiction of all Fresno mobile home parks from the state to address the health and safety violations.

Since then city inspectors and a third party have made progress in cleaning up Trails End Mobile Home Park.

Eyewitness News reached out to the park’s owner, the city, the county, and the state. They would not comment due to ongoing litigation.