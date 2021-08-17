Visalia Unified reports 72 students with COVID-19 in past 30 days

VISALIA, Calif. (KGPE) – Less than a week into the school year, Visalia Unified School District is already experiencing a significant rise in COVID-19 cases.

District figures show that within the last 30 days, 72 Visalia Unified students were reported to have cases of COVID-19 across 28 school sites. Five staff members were also diagnosed with COVID-19.

District officials say at least four classrooms have been shut down due to positive cases and more than a hundred students sent home to quarantine. The increase of students and staff quarantining is heavily affecting their ability to keep students in school and provide services.

“Within a four-day period of schooling, the increases are pretty significant and we realize as we do our contact tracing in most of these cases if masks would have been on when they had contact, they would not need to quarantine and they would still be in school,” said Visalia Unified Assistant Superintendent Doug Cardoza.

Across Tulare County, 295 students and about 75 staff and faculty members have tested positive for COVID-19 over the last 30 days.