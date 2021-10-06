Vast majority of healthcare workers in several Valley healthcare systems in compliance with vaccine mandate

CENTRAL VALLEY, Calif. (KGPE) – It’s been almost a week since California’s vaccine mandate for healthcare workers went into effect, and the vast majority of employees in several healthcare systems in the Valley are in compliance.

Kaiser Permanente in a statement said as of Monday, more than 2,200 of their employees nationwide have been put on unpaid administrative leave for not complying.

The statement added that 92% of employees nationwide have been vaccinated with that rate growing.

Employees not responding to the vaccine mandate have until Dec. 1 to do so in order to return to work.

“We hope none of our employees will choose to leave their jobs rather than be vaccinated, but we won’t know with certainty until then. At the same time, we have established contingency plans in each of our markets to ensure continuity of care, which may include sourcing temporary staff if necessary,” Kaiser Permanente said in the statement.

Trinity Health, which Saint Agnes Medical Center in Fresno falls under, has a vaccine mandate that went into effect on Sept. 21. Saint Agnes President & CEO Nancy Hollingsworth said Wednesday that 97% of their 2,800 employees are vaccinated or have an exemption. Those not in compliance have until Oct. 15 to be in compliance before being separated from Saint Agnes, said Hollingsworth.

“I don’t think we’ll have to go that step with many of our colleagues,” Hollingsworth said. “We are working with our remaining colleagues that have not yet taken action to really understand what got in the way.”

In the Community Medical Centers Health system, which includes CRMC and Clovis Clovis Community, 99% of employees are compliant with the vaccine order or are in the process of finalizing their vaccine, said Michelle Von Tersch, the senior vice president of communications and legislative affairs with Community Medical Centers.

The statement adds that on Oct.1, non-compliant employees received a written warning and were given another 30 days to become compliant.

“On Nov. 1, non-compliant employees will be put on leave. Those employees will still have 30 days to become compliant and reinstated in their jobs. Anyone who remains out of compliance on Nov. 30 will be terminated,” Von Tersch says in the statement.

At Adventist Health in the Central Valley, as of Wednesday, 99% of their associates have been vaccinated or received an exemption.

“A very small number of associates who did not submit proof of vaccination or obtain a fully approved exemption by September 30 were placed on administrative leave on October 1. Our Human Performance and Employee Health departments are working diligently to support these associates, the majority of whom work occasionally. If they show proof of vaccination or exemption by October 15, they will be reinstated. Otherwise, they will have voluntarily resigned from their position,” Adventist Health in the Central Valley said in a statement.

At Kaweah Health in Visalia, a spokesperson said 80% of active staff members are vaccinated. And 98% of physicians are vaccinated. The remainder declared a medical or religious exemption, and one person voluntarily left the organization, the spokesperson said.