Valley school officials remember legacy of Clovis Unified school resource officer following his death

CLOVIS, Calif. (KGPE) – Valley school officials are remembering the legacy left behind by Clovis Unified Student Resource Officer Jesse Ceron who passed away on Saturday.

The District has not released Ceron’s cause of death out of respect for the family.

“You know when you meet someone and after 5 minutes they are your best friend? That is Jesse,” said Fresno County Superintendent of Schools Jim Yovino.

For the past 15 years, Ceron wasn’t just a police officer to Clovis Unified students, he was a friend. He often taught them how to make salsa and served as a counselor for children in times of need.

“Officer Ceron was really the perfect bridge between police services and community,” said former Kastner Intermediate Principal Ryan Eisele.

Ceron served at Reagan Educational Center, Clark Intermediate, and most recently at Kastner Intermediate School.

Eisele said Ceron started Clovis Unified’s Latino Middle School Student Conference that brought in over a hundred students from all over the district.

Last year superintendent Yovino awarded Ceron the Barnett Award for going above and beyond.

“He was such a great community leader, kids loved him, staff loved him, and as soon as you met him, you knew that his heart and soul was about trying to make lives better for children in Fresno County,” said Yovino.

Ceron was honored the district’s highest award in 2020, the Cristal Award, and was a finalist for Fresno County‘s Employee of the Year.

While his legacy will never be forgotten, his absence will be forever missed.

“It is a pretty big hole he has left behind for our district and for Kastner, I know the Kastner family is struggling, as well as the entire Ceron family,“ said Eisele.

Ceron worked for the Fresno Police Department from 1992 to 2003 and also spend some time with the Parlier Police Department.