UC Merced study calls for more workplace protections to curb COVID-19 spread

MERCED, California (KSEE) — UC Merced researchers say there’s a strong link between low-wage workers and how fast the virus spreads, calling on the need to put workplace safety in the conversation of mitigating COVID-19 infections.

It’s no secret the Central Valley is home to a large concentration of low-wage workers, a prime example is the region’s number of farm workers.

To see a link between COVID-19 infection rates and the number of low-wage workers, UC Merced Community and Labor Center’s Executive Director Ana Padilla and sociology professor Dr. Edward Flores analyzed U.S. Census data and county infection rates for a new study.

The results, according to Flores, were striking. He said their research found the counties on the state’s COVID-19 watchlist have higher concentrations of larger households earning below a living wage.

On these findings, Flores said there needs to be more done to protect low-wage workers on the job.

“The public narrative has not yet fully grappled with the centrality of low-wage work and the spread of COVID-19,” he said.

The study recommends to develop workplace safety and health guidelines. Both Padilla and Flores presented their findings to the state Occupational Safety and Health Standards Board, who in turn began steps to act on these findings by 2021.

“There has been a lag in what we’ve known to be happening in the workplaces and the action we’ve taken in terms of public policy,” Flores said.

While not addressed in the study, Flores adds health care access is a big factor in mitigating spread. Team Rubicon is traveling to various towns in the valley like Mendota to address that need.

“We’re trying to hit communities that don’t necessarily have access to the bigger testing sites. Everyone’s at risk and everybody has that chance to be exposed,” said Danielle Cambridge, who works in Team Rubicon’s southwest region. “We want to make sure that everybody has the opportunity to be tested.”

Right now, Cambridge’s team will be offering free COVID-19 testing in the following towns:

Los Banos on Monday and Tuesday

Mendota on Wednesday

Hanford on Thursday and Friday

It is free to get tested, you just need to have an appointment set up.

