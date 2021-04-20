Two men shot and injured in central Fresno, police say

FRESNO, California. (KSEE/KGPE) – Two men are in stable condition following a shooting in central Fresno on Tuesday, police say.

Officers say the first notification of the incident was a ShotSpotter alert around 7:40 p.m., showing that 18 rounds were fired near Palm and Fedora avenues. That was followed by several 911 calls describing the two victims.

Officers arrived at the scene and reported finding two adult men in the street and front yard of a home. One was a 30-year-old and the other was a 26-year-old. Investigators determined that the victims were inside a car with another person. When exiting the vehicle, the two suspects approached them and began firing numerous rounds into the vehicle, striking the victims.

The suspects left the scene and got into a nearby awaiting vehicle. Witnesses describe the vehicle as a late-model four-door sedan with tinted windows. The suspects remain on the loose.

Both men have been described as in a stable condition.

Investigators suspect a rifle was one of the firearms used in the incident. The investigation into the incident is ongoing.