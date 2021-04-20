Two men sent to the hospital following shooting in central Fresno, police say

FRESNO, California. (KGPE) – Two men were sent to the hospital on Tuesday night after police say two suspects shot them multiple times in Fresno.

The Fresno Police Department says the shooting happened around 7:40 p.m. in front of a house on Fedora Avenue, near Palm Avenue. Both suspects are still on the loose.

Police say the suspects fired at least 18 rounds, striking a 26-year-old man and a 30-year-old.

Within minutes, over 20 people called 9-1-1 to report that the two men were laying in the front yard of one of the homes, suffering from gunshot wounds.

Investigators say both men were getting out of a car when two suspects walked up to them started shooting.

Police say suspects shot the men multiple times before taking off in a late model four-door sedan with tinted windows.

Both victims were taken to the hospital, where police say they are listed in stable condition.

Police do not know why the suspects shot at the victims but do not currently believe it was gang related.

Anyone with any information on this shooting is asked to call the Fresno Police Department at 559-621-7000.