‘I wish I’d gotten vaccinated’: Twin brothers suffer long recovery from COVID-19

FRESNO, California (KGPE) – Shane and Sean Harrell share a birthday, a business, and hospital stays after catching COVID-19 in August.

“You know what’s crazy is we’re twins. Our genes are identical, and he was sick for six days [with] breathing problems, and it knocked me down for a month,” shared Sean Harrell, who said he started feeling sick after a trip to Las Vegas with his wife.

“I get on the tool truck, and I let out this cough and my brother is like ‘Woah! What was that? That was a COVID cough if I ever heard one,’ and I’m like ‘What? Whatever,’ and I went about my day,” said the father of three. Later that day, he got a call from his wife saying she didn’t feel good.

“Turns out I did have COVID and I transferred it to my brother,” Sean said.

He was admitted to the hospital on Aug. 7th when his oxygen levels got so low it was hard to breathe.

“I had a mini-stroke. It caused numbness in my arm, I lost sensation so I’m basically regaining strength in my right hand.”

Shane soon followed on Aug. 10th. The brothers were unvaccinated.

“I didn’t get hit as hard as him,” said Shane. I was in the hospital for six days, but it was a miserable six days. You got everything plugged into you and taped to you,” Shane added that his wife caught the virus too, but he says she was vaccinated and only had to deal with a cough.

“You know, a lot of people are like ‘Oh, it’s no big deal, it’s just a cold. I had a cough’. Well, that’s fine – that was you. But there are other people that wish they had a cough. They died,” he said.

“I was an anti-vaxxer. I was like, I’m not getting this shot, I don’t know what’s in it. I was in the hospital for 30 days. I wish I would’ve gotten the vaccine,” Sean admitted.

The brothers are still recuperating at home.

“I had to get five blood transfusions,” said Sean. “Basically I have to learn how to walk again. I have numbness in my arm, I have to learn how to use my arm again.”

“You know, just a little bit of strenuous activity, I’m winded and I have to sit down,” Shane shared.

On Monday, they are celebrating their 47th birthday. After all they have been through over the last month, they say they will get the vaccine as soon as their doctor says it’s ok to do so. They are also eternally grateful to the medical staff at Community Regional Medical Center in Fresno.

“You guys are angels,” said Sean.