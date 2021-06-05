TV Exclusive: Lourin Hubbard Shares Vision to Beat Devin Nunes in CA-22 Race

FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE)- A third Democrat has declared his candidacy to try and unseat incumbent Devin Nunes in California’s 22nd Congressional District.

32-year-old Lourin Hubbard officially entered the race on June 1. He works as an operations manager at the California Department of Water Resources in Fresno.

Hubbard joins fellow Democrats Eric Garcia and Phil Arballo in trying to unseat longtime Republican incumbent Devin Nunes. Hubbard says his experience working with the Fresno County Department of Social Services and currently the California Department of Water Resources has equipped him to take on issues important to the Central Valley in Washington.

“When it comes to our unhoused community, when it comes to water and our agriculture, these are all issues that I think we’ve had a representative that’s had 20 years and hasn’t solved them,” Hubbard said of Nunes.

Hubbard is an outspoken progrssive, but says his platform is all about collectively investing in people and providing equal opportunity. He says this approach could transcend political partisanship and set him apart from the other Democrats in the race.

“We actually have a platform and we are actually giving people a reason to vote and not just running to be ‘not Devin Nunes.’”

On fellow Democrats Eric Garcia and Phil Arballo’s websites, their stances on various issues like healthcare, immigration, water, and education can clearly be seen.

If elected, Hubbard would be the first African-American to represent the 22nd Congressional District. He was raised by a single mother and says his family struggled growing up, and the programs he relied on for help have inspired him to pursue public service today.

“It helps when you have an elected official who knows exactly the struggle that you’re dealing with, the hardships that you’re dealing with.”

Some of Hubbard’s policy stances include eliminating student debt, abolishing ICE, and placing a moratorium on deporting undocumented immigrants who are nonviolent criminals. He also wants to see Congress address election integrity issues.

“I hope that we’re out of the pandemic and that our economy picks up,” Hubbard said. “But I’m really more concerned about our election integrity and that people, when they go into a voting booth and they check that name on that box, that they feel secure that that vote is being counted.

Hubbard says he’ll be holding a campaign launch event later this month.